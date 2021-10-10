JulSwap Trading Up 35.1% Over Last Week (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded up 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $13.43 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JulSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.35 or 0.99691546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.97 or 0.06434603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 559,176,795 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “JULDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for JulSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JulSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.