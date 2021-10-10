CUE Protocol (CUE) Market Capitalization Hits $369,256.93

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. CUE Protocol has a total market cap of $369,256.93 and approximately $447.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $48.48 or 0.00087845 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00065946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.60 or 0.00135174 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.91 or 0.00086821 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,015.35 or 0.99691546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.97 or 0.06434603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003295 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

Buying and Selling CUE Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUE Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUE Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

