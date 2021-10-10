Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 17,181 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,181 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.54 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $83.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

