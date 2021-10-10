Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 391.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,166 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 192,035.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,279,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,953 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in Catalent by 45,023.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 955,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,599,000 after acquiring an additional 953,153 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at $49,603,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Catalent by 9.8% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,291,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,101,000 after acquiring an additional 470,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Catalent by 2.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,720,000 after acquiring an additional 335,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $494,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 233,173 shares of company stock worth $30,195,756 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $130.34 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.43 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

