Bridgewater Associates LP Buys New Shares in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 184,590 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,529,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of VMware by 518.5% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in VMware during the second quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in VMware by 346.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 147.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth $44,000. 16.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMW stock opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.23. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock valued at $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

