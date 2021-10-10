Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,274 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $20,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 89,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 359,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,819,000 after buying an additional 26,782 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.2% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 555,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,793,000 after buying an additional 74,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 146,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE LW opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

