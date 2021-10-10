ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,356 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $126,401,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 232.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 517,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,096,000 after purchasing an additional 361,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,679,000.

ARKK opened at $110.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.52 and a 200-day moving average of $118.06. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $89.39 and a 12-month high of $159.70.

