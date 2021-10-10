Jackson Square Partners LLC Sells 7,695 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Jackson Square Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,255,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $170,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Graco by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Graco during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 110.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

GGG opened at $69.99 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

