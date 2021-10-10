Jackson Square Partners LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Jackson Square Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 213,206 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks worth $122,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Bank boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.96.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.63. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $131.14 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

