Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 631 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,994 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.92. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $132.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.30.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

