LPL Financial LLC Acquires 254,160 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,530,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,160 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 0.8% of LPL Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $760,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $139.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.00. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

