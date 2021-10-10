Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Sells 346 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $140.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.91. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $79.73 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $277.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.40.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC).

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.