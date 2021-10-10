Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Sold by Jackson Square Partners LLC

Jackson Square Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,768,097 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the period. Dolby Laboratories accounts for approximately 1.6% of Jackson Square Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Square Partners LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $272,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLB. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $2,840,243.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock worth $21,797,967 over the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DLB opened at $88.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.17 and a 1 year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

