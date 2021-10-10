Analysts Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) PT at $67.43

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $73.81.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $859.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $83,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 139.7% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

