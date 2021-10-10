Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 2,979.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,386 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Global Payments by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,472,000 after purchasing an additional 715,042 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Global Payments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,726,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,710,000 after purchasing an additional 53,783 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,539,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,406,000 after purchasing an additional 60,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,510,000 after purchasing an additional 173,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN opened at $159.39 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.33 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.91.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.