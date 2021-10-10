Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 138 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 50,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $389.00 target price (up previously from $386.00) on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In related news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total value of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,681 shares of company stock worth $27,286,888 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $263.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $283.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of -305.85 and a beta of 0.92. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.