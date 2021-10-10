Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Travel + Leisure also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.100-$7.300 EPS.

Shares of TNL stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.97.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.04 million. Analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.66%.

TNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Travel + Leisure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 650 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $33,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Travel + Leisure stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,408 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of Travel + Leisure worth $21,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

