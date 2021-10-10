Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 540 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,088 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $465,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,604,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,730,743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,754 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,013,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,412,576,000 after purchasing an additional 388,798 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,862 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $603,386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 38.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $453,413,000 after purchasing an additional 353,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

WST stock opened at $407.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $440.37 and a 200-day moving average of $373.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.85 and a 12 month high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.