Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,249 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $216.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.54 and its 200-day moving average is $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The firm has a market cap of $141.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

