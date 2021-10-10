Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,122 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 95.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $216.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.54 and its 200 day moving average is $218.87. The company has a market capitalization of $141.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.68.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

