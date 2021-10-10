Parkwood LLC Buys 567 Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in BeiGene by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in BeiGene by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,530,000 after buying an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $442,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in BeiGene by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,845,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

In other BeiGene news, CMO Jane Huang sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.42, for a total value of $6,980,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 298,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,280,889.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 69,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $4,971,093.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,849,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,143,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 565,258 shares of company stock valued at $75,736,510 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BGNE stock opened at $363.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.48. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $149.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. CLSA upgraded shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.38.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.