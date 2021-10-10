CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $23.73 Million Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2021

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,382,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,728,000. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units accounts for about 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000.

Shares of LITTU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.