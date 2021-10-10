CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New $23.73 Million Investment in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,382,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,728,000. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units accounts for about 2.2% of CAPROCK Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $995,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,985,000.

Get Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of LITTU stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.