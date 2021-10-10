CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 29,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $36.57 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

