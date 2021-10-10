Revolution Populi (RVP) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.55 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $135.19 million and $2.55 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revolution Populi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

