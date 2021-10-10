Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Receives $106.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Wedbush decreased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE DIN opened at $83.41 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $100.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after purchasing an additional 235,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,897,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $169,315,000 after buying an additional 99,055 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 41.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $138,250,000 after buying an additional 451,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,968,000 after buying an additional 101,012 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,026,000 after buying an additional 30,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.