Brokerages Set Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) PT at $269.00

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total value of $992,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner stock opened at $304.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. Gartner has a 1 year low of $115.86 and a 1 year high of $327.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

