ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 41.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,460 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

COP stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $75.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

