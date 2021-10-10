Fort L.P. Has $530,000 Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Fort L.P. lessened its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 23.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagen by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $1,565,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $161.86 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.20 and a twelve month high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers.

