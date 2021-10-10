Axa S.A. Acquires 1,332 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $25,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 396.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 230.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

SWK stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.07.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.96%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

