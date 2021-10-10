Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after buying an additional 4,545,415 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 197,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 28,153 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 6.7% in the second quarter. JSF Financial LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 22.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 111,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $54.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.54. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $53.03 and a 12-month high of $75.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.