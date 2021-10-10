AWM Investment Company Inc. Purchases 68,573 Shares of Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO)

AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZYO) by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,573 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned 1.72% of Aziyo Biologics worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AZYO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Aziyo Biologics by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $1,954,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in Aziyo Biologics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 583,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 175,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZYO stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.90. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.38.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 112.20% and a negative net margin of 39.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Aziyo Biologics, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aziyo Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

About Aziyo Biologics

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

