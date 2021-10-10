Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

