IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is Philadelphia Trust Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Philadelphia Trust Co. decreased its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 140,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up 2.3% of Philadelphia Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Philadelphia Trust Co. owned 0.07% of IQVIA worth $33,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $722,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $242.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.65 and a one year high of $265.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 77.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.33.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

