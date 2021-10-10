Philadelphia Trust Co. Acquires 70 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,005 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,086,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Illumina by 552.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its position in Illumina by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,942,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1,307.6% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,868 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $410.00 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $288.01 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $460.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a PE ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.41, for a total value of $145,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,790,622.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock worth $1,268,895. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

