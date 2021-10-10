Philadelphia Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Philadelphia Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 292,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,050 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $711.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.58 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $135,471.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,046.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $127,544.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 487,369 shares of company stock valued at $4,903,963. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.18.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

