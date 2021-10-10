Philadelphia Trust Co. Sells 5,480 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,480 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $10,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Colfax by 531.3% in the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the second quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colfax by 38.1% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Colfax by 55.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Colfax by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colfax alerts:

Colfax stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average is $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $985.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their target price on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $3,201,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,334,249.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,222 shares of company stock worth $13,506,058 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Colfax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colfax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.