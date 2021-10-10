Axa S.A. Purchases 916,677 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 235.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,306,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916,677 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $29,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,297,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,149,000 after buying an additional 3,841,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,824,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,888,000 after buying an additional 6,483,419 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.8% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 23,736,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,852,000 after buying an additional 1,310,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 34.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,916,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,273,000 after buying an additional 3,593,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 4.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,130,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,464,000 after purchasing an additional 606,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $223,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,389.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,237,234. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a PE ratio of -841.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

