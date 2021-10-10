Axa S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Axa S.A. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,987 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,424 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.10% of First Republic Bank worth $31,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRC. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FRC. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.31.

FRC opened at $204.03 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $120.03 and a 12 month high of $206.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.70.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

