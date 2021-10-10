Parkwood LLC Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 8.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.65.

In related news, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total transaction of $14,235,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,143,752 shares of company stock worth $2,205,897,025. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DASH stock opened at $204.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.08 billion and a PE ratio of -27.66. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.80.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

