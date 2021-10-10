520,815 Shares in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 520,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,114,000. CNX Resources comprises 0.8% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1,647.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.54.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX).

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.