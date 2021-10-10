Parkwood LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parkwood LLC decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.9% of Parkwood LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Mastercard by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Mastercard by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,869,782 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,089,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after purchasing an additional 972,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock opened at $354.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $366.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

