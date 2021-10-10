Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,066,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $953,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 22.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.3% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 57.1% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

VEEV opened at $286.50 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.74 and a fifty-two week high of $343.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $311.01 and a 200-day moving average of $295.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total transaction of $1,137,478.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,252. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total value of $28,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,348 shares of company stock worth $6,094,708. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

