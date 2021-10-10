Ativo Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Ativo Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,247 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Orange were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,458,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Orange by 252,599.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,071,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,021 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orange by 1,371.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 531,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 495,143 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Orange by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 645,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Orange by 428.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 268,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 217,531 shares during the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORAN stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $13.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

