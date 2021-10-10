Ativo Capital Management LLC Sells 4,271 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ativo Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in TELUS during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in TELUS by 63.9% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,805 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in TELUS by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the second quarter worth about $141,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.254 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

