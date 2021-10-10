Stifel Financial Corp Sells 12,379 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,379 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.24% of Crown Castle International worth $202,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 51.7% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.55.

CCI stock opened at $169.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $204.62. The company has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

