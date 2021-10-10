Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,426 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 0.6% of Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Emerson Electric worth $427,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $312,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $213,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 131,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,907,000 after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

NYSE EMR opened at $96.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $57.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

