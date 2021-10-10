$1.52 EPS Expected for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54. Ingevity posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.55 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%.

NGVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Ingevity in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $75.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 2.21. Ingevity has a one year low of $51.46 and a one year high of $89.55.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Ingevity by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ingevity by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ingevity in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ingevity by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its stake in Ingevity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 548,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,421,000 after purchasing an additional 24,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

