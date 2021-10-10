Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,680,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,355 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $275,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Bank of America by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 93,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after buying an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 168,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,934,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $373.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.65.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

