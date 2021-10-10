BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $210,066.57 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 50.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 10th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $210,066.57 and approximately $75.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BidiPass coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00048977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.24 or 0.00226294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00012151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100497 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

