BancorpSouth Bank Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

BancorpSouth Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the quarter. BancorpSouth Bank owned 0.10% of Renasant worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 6.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.17. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

RNST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

